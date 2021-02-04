STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NDA ally JD(U) comes out in support of farm laws, asks farmers to resume talks with Centre

Quoting figures, RCP Singh said that Bihar has done well in the agriculture sector after abolishing the APMC Act.

Published: 04th February 2021 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

RCP singh

Bureaucrat-turned-politician RCP Singh (R) has been working as the vice-president of the party. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws, JD (U) has come out in support of the new laws on Wednesday. JD(U) national president RCP Singh through a media statement said that the farm bill is not the “anti-farmer” in any manner.

Singh said that the three farm laws are not the ‘anti-farmer’ and the “mandis” in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh used to be a den of corruption. “When our government came to Bihar, we abolished the APMC Act and see its result today. The grain production in Bihar was 81 lakh tonnes in 2005 that has now gone to 181 lakh tonnes”, Singh said.

Quoting figures, RCP Singh said that Bihar has done well in the agriculture sector after abolishing the APMC Act. “In terms of productivity, maize production has increased by 135%, paddy by 119% and wheat by 118%. The opposition should not confuse people on such issues”, he said.

Referring to the first law of the Kissan Bill, Singh said that the first law says that the farmer has the freedom to sell his products. There are no restrictions and is completely free. Similarly, talking about contract farming he said that informal contract farming is still happening in Bihar and UP.

Talking about the Essential Commodities Act, he said that it came in 1954-55. “That was the era of scarcity. At that time, we were able to feed people when grains came from outside the country. Today we are in surplus in the production of food grains, fruits and vegetables”, he said.

RCP Singh said that if somebody feels the three laws require improvement, then they should sit down and talk with the government. “We need to understand this. According to the order of the Supreme Court, the government is calling for talks, but you are calling the government dogmatic. Who is stopping you from talking? Let's talk. How should the income of farmers increase, how should our farming be profitable, how should people not leave agriculture, should be discussed”, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDU Farm Laws Agri Laws farmers protest Delhi farmers protest RCP Singh
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp