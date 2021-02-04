STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NGT refuses to entertain plea by washermen against demolition of dhobi ghat on Yamuna floodplain

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said steps taken for protection of floodplain remains to be satisfactorily addressed and the encroachment is huge.

Published: 04th February 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea by washermen against the proposed demolition of a dhobi ghat at Jamia Nagar in Okhla on the ground that it falls in the 'O' zone of the Yamuna river where construction is prohibited.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said steps taken for protection of floodplain remains to be satisfactorily addressed and the encroachment is huge.

"It is clear that encroachment from floodplain is to be removed by the Delhi Development Authority which is to be demarcated by it in the 'O' zone of the master plan.

As per the letter of the DDA, the dhobi ghat in question is in 'O' zone.

This being the factual position, no further order is necessary," the bench said.

The tribunal said that Yamuna floodplain must be demarcated and kept free from any permanent construction and wherever it is possible, it should be restored to its original position.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by the Muslim Kassar Vikas Sangthan against the proposed demolition of the dhobi ghat.

According to the plea, the dhobi ghat is located 2.5 kilometres away from the waters of the Yamuna river.

The petitioner submitted that the status quo be maintained as the site concerned is still being used by washermen to earn a living, who are otherwise facing economic difficulties on account of the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green tribunal Jamia Nagar Yamuna river
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp