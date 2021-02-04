Road rage cause of IndiGo manager’s murder, say Patna cops

Rajesh Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: With the arrest of an accused, the Patna Police claimed that the murder of Rupesh Kumar Singh, the station manager of IndiGo Airlines, was a fallout of road rage incident that occurred in November last year.

Singh was gunned down on January 12 in Patna’s posh Punaichak area in evening by four motorcycle-borne assailants. The brazen murder had sparked a massive outrage in Bihar.

SSP, Patna, Upendra Sharma said the main accused Rituraj, who had shot Singh, had confessed his crime.

“We have recovered the helmet, the pistol, the number plate on the bike, the jacket worn by the main accused at the time of the incident among others.” Three unsuccessful attempts were also made prior to kill Singh, the SSP said.

On November 29, an altercation and manhandling had ensued between Singh and Rituraj over a road-rage incident near the Patna airport.

The SSP said that Rituraj fled to Ranchi a day after the murder on January 12. The family members of the Singh, however, were not convinced with the police theory on the murder.

“I demand further investigation. The motive could not be just road rage,” Singh’s wife Neetu told reporters later.