STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Talked to farmers inside Tihar Jail, will write detailed report: Journalist arrested by Delhi Police

Punia was released from the prison on Wednesday after a court granted him bail.

Published: 04th February 2021 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Freelance Journalist Mandeep Punia who was arrested by Delhi police from the farmers protest has been granted bail.

Freelance Journalist Mandeep Punia (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Freelance journalist Mandeep Punia, who was arrested by the Delhi Police from the Singhu border, has said that he talked to farmers and scribbled notes on his legs inside the Tihar Jail to write a report.

Punia was released from the prison on Wednesday after a court granted him bail.

Talking to reporters outside the jail, he said, "It (being inside the prison) turned out to be an opportunity for me. I got a chance to talk to the farmers lodged in the jail and scribbled notes on my legs.

I am going to write a detailed report."

"My work is to report from ground zero...I asked the farmers why and how they were arrested," he said.

Punia said he had been covering the protest at the Singhu border from the day it started.

ALSO READ: Please understand farmers' pain, stop your monologue: Opposition tears into government

"It was my responsibility as a journalist to report it truthfully and faithfully. I was trying to do that. I was trying to find out the people behind the attack on the movement site. My work was interrupted by the arrest. I lost valuable time.

I do feel that that I was wronged," he tweeted.

He alleged that the police interfered with his work and said the incident had strengthened his resolve to continue with his work.

Punia was arrested at the Singhu border on charges of "obstructing public servants in discharge of public functions", "assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty", and "voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty".

He was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday by the court of metropolitan magistrate.

However, he was granted bail on Tuesday after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mandeep Punia Delhi police Singhu border Tihar jail
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp