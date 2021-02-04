STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal Congress seeks high command nod for dialogue with Indian Secular Front for poll alliance

Senior state Congress leader Abdul Mannan in a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi said he has already started 'unofficial dialogue' with ISF.

Published: 04th February 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

KOLKATA: Amid seat sharing talks with the Left Front, Congress in poll-bound West Bengal on Thursday sought AICC's nod to initiate formal dialogue with the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) of Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui for a grand alliance of secular parties sans Trinamool Congress.

Senior state Congress leader Abdul Mannan, who is also the leader of opposition in the assembly in a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi said he has already started "unofficial dialogue" with ISF and WBPCC president Adhir Chowdhury has visited Siddiqui of Furfura Sharif shrine.

"The addition of ISF in the Left-Congress alliance may be a game changer in the ensuing assembly elections ....I have started unofficial dialogue with the ISF and the PCC president visited Siddiqui's place recently. He has discussed the issue with me and is seeking my help because of my personal relation with Pirzada Siddiqui's family since decades," Mannan said.

He said that CPM Politburo member Md Salim has also started discussions with Siddiqui. "He (Siddiqui) is popular for his oratory skills among Muslims, as well as dalits and tribals," Mannan said adding lakhs of people gather at his meetings in minority, tribal and Dalit areas.

He said of the 30 per cent Muslim population in state, Bengali speaking Muslims is 90 per cent which is the traditional vote bank of Congress.

In a development that might upset political equations in Bengal, Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui of Furfura Sharif of Hooghly district floated the new political outfit on January 21 floated contending that he wishes to be the kingmaker after the assembly polls due in April-May.

The influential Muslim cleric, who became the first religious leader in West Bengal to take the plunge into politics, had said Indian Secular Front plans to contest the elections. The Pirzada had also exuded confidence of a possible tie-up with the Left-Congress alliance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Secular Front Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui Left Front West Bengal Congress 2021 Bengal elections Bengal Assembly polls Abdul Mannan
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp