4G internet services to be restored in Jammu and Kashmir after 18 months

After 18 months, 4G mobile internet services will be restored in entire Jammu and Kashmir, the UT's Principal Secretary of Power and Information Rohit Kansal said.

High-speed internet services were curbed after the government of India abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Article 370 accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, high-speed internet services were restored in two districts -- Ganderbal in Kashmir region and Udhampur in Jammu region -- in August last year.

Responding to the development, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter, "4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never".