Bengal election: JP Nadda to flag off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Nadia

In a recent meeting in New Delhi, Shah instructed the party workers to carry out the Parivartan Yatra even if the state government denies permission.

Published: 05th February 2021 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP national president JP Nadda will flag off Parivartan Yatra from Nabadwip in Nadia district on Saturday. 

The district administration gave permission to hold the rally where Nadda is scheduled to address but the nod for the yatra is yet to come as a PIL challenging the event is pending in the Kolkata High Court.

Sources, in the state administration said though the go ahead signal was not given for the yatra, but their application seeking permission has not been denied yet.   

The Bengal BJP unit has planned to take out the event from the party’s five organisational zones. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to be present in one of the events which will start from Cooch Behar on February 11.

“We have given permission for the rally at Nabadwip. But we have not given a go ahead for the Parivartan Yatra as a PIL is pending in the high court,’’ said a senior police officer.

Earlier, the state BJP sought permission from Bengal home secretary HK Dwivedi to carry out the event. In a reply, the state secretariat said the party would have to apply for permission from the district authorities from where the event would start. In a recent meeting with the BJP’s Bengal functionaries in New Delhi, Shah instructed the party workers to carry out the Yatra even if the state government denies permission.

Meanwhile, a BJP team led by Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta reached the Election Commission and urged additional polling booths be set up for the upcoming Assembly election. Apart from central armed police forces, the BJP also sought appointments of special observers in the poll-bound state. 

