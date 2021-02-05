STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP indulging in malicious propaganda over 'rath yatra' clearance in Bengal: TMC

Published: 05th February 2021 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

TMC Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in "malicious propaganda" over denial of permission to hold its 'rath yatra' in West Bengal, asserting that the ruling party has nothing to do with providing such clearance.

The All India Trinamool Congress said on Twitter that the state government has not denied permission to the BJP's programme in contrary to the claims of the saffron party.

"GoWB has not denied permission to any Yatra, as claimed by @BJP4Bengal. They are indulging in malicious propaganda with neither substance nor truth.

"BJP must show material evidence of GoWB denying permission to their Yatra. This is BJP's attempt to claim victimhood," the AITC said on the microblogging site.

The BJP has decided to take out rath yatras across the state in February and March to drum up support for the upcoming assembly polls.

BJP president J P Nadda is scheduled to inaugurate the programme from Nabadwip in Nadia on Saturday.

The TMC said the BJP functionary had sought permission from the state chief secretary's office which directed them to local authorities.

"A PIL was also filed regarding the same in the High Court & the matter is now sub judice. We thereby clarify that AITC has nothing to do with this issue," it said.

A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, praying for its interference to prevent the BJP's planned 'rath yatra' across the state, claiming that it would impact the COVID-19 situation and law and order in the state.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had on Thursday said the rath yatra was part of the party's outreach programme ahead of the polls and alleged that the TMC was trying to create obstacles but will not succeed.

Ghosh also said the party will go as per law.

Earlier, in 2018, the BJP had planned rath yatras across the state, but the programme was called off at the very last moment as the state government refused to give permission.

