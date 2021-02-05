STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 vaccine: Pfizer withdraws Emergency Use Authorisation application in India

Pfizer will continue to engage with the authority and resubmit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future, the statement said.

Published: 05th February 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP

Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pharma major Pfizer on Friday said it has decided to withdraw its application for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical firm to seek an emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its COVID-19 vaccine in the country, after it secured such clearance in the UK and Bahrain.

"In pursuance of the Emergency Use Authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer participated in the Subject Expert Committee meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of India on February 3. Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

ALSO READ | With 12,408 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally reaches 1,08,02,591

Pfizer will continue to engage with the authority and resubmit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future, the statement said.

"Pfizer remains committed to making its vaccine available for use by the Government in India and to pursuing the requisite pathway for emergency use authorisation that enables the availability of this vaccine for any future deployment," the spokesperson said.

Pfizer in its application submitted to the drug regulator in December 2020, had sought permission to import the vaccine for sale and distribution in India, besides waiver of clinical trials on Indian population in accordance with the special provisions under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, official sources had said.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 in India Coronavirus Pandemic Pfizer
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp