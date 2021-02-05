Farmers' stir: UN Human Rights calls for 'maximum restraint' by govt, protesters

By Online Desk

The United Nations Human Rights on Friday called for exercising 'maximum restraint' by the government of India and the protestors during the ongoing farmers' stir.

Amid the mobile internet service ban in Delhi borders, the rights' body said that peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline and online.

Taking to Twitter the body wrote, "#India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all"