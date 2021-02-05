STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HAL, Indian Air Force get integrated portal to speed up projects while ensuring quality

Chief of Air Staff Bhadauria said, “The E-portal will bolster the competencies of the IAF and HAL and lead to increased serviceability of IAF weapon systems."

Published: 05th February 2021 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria after his first press conference as the new chief of the Indian Air Force at Akash Air Force Officers Mess in New Delhi

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria operationalised the portal on Friday (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Friday operationalized a unique real-time information-sharing portal that would make the work processes of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) projects for the Indian Air Force (IAF) transparent and quicker while ensuring higher quality as per IAF’s combat requirements.

The operationalizing of this portal, called HAL-Vayusena Inventory (HAVAI), comes just two days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally handed over the Rs 48,000 crore project for producing and delivering 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft to the Indian Air Force by 2030. However, this portal would be relevant for all projects of the HAL for the IAF from here onwards.

The proof of concept for the newly operationalized portal had been cleared for development in September 2015 by then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar under the Digital India initiative and the project had the active involvement of Air Headquarters in New Delhi and Director of IAF’s enterprise resource planning platform, Integrated Materials Management Online System (IMMOLS).

Interestingly, while HAL and IAF each had their respective enterprise resource planning platforms – Industrial Financial System and IMMOLS – the two organisations never had an integrated portal that could provide each data on the requirements, project status and supply needs of the other.

HAVAI has integrated elements of the IMMOLS and the IFS to now provide real-time data of processes, which is likely to cut delays in deliveries of HAL products to meet IAF requirements.

Air Marshal M Baladitya, Senior Maintenance Staff Officer, Maintenance Command, IAF, said, “The operationalization of HAVAI portal will provide the much-needed visibility in terms of serviceability and decision-making. This Digital India initiative marks a new era that will enable transparency and synergy between the two government organisations. In the days to come, this platform will expand and absorb AI (Artificial Intelligence) and blockchain and make it more potent.”

Air Chief Bhadauria said, “The E-portal will bolster the competencies of the IAF and HAL and lead to increased serviceability of IAF weapon systems. This would facilitate secure information sharing between IAF and HAL for better coordination, improved transparency and faster decision-making.”

HAL Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan, said, “The customer-centric portal would go a long way in leveraging the benefits of information sharing in real time. It will also enable the visibility of HAL repair milestones, provide instantaneous budgetary quotations against IAF orders and give information on status of supply against aircraft on ground and repair tasks undertaken by HAL divisions.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RKS Bhadauria IAF HAL Indian Air Force
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp