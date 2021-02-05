JP Nadda to launch BJP's 'Poribartan Yatra' in West Bengal on February 6

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda will inaugurate the party's 'Poribartan Yatra' at Nadia in West Bengal on Saturday as it steps up its campaign to end the Trinamool Congress' 10-year-old reign in the state.

The party said in a statement that the yatra will be in five phases and cover all the 294 assembly constituencies in the state where polls are expected to be held in April-May.

Prior to its launch, he is scheduled to attend a few programmes, including joining over 3,000 farmers for lunch at Shahpur village in Malda district.

"He will then lead a grand road show at 12:30 pm in Malda from Foara Road to the statue of Shri Rabindranath Tagore," the statement said.

The BJP chief will also pay tributes to Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a revered saint from the Bhakti movement.