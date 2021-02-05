STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP twin shockers: 4-year-old raped and murdered by aunt's rapist, 5-year-old raped by neighbour 

The accused in both cases have been arrested, the 5-year-old survivor is under treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Medical College in Rewa.

Published: 05th February 2021 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational Image

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Minor girls continue to be under attack in Madhya Pradesh.

While a 4-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped and murdered by a man in Morena district on Thursday evening, hundreds of km away in Rewa district, a 5-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a neighbour on Thursday.

The accused in both cases have been arrested, the 5-year-old survivor is under treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Medical College in Rewa. Shockingly, the 25-year-old man who abducted the 4-year-old from outside the house in Khirkari village of Morena's Sabalgarh area was arrested six months back for raping the little girl's aunt and was released on bail just a fortnight back.

According to residents of Khirkari village, the accused took the girl away luring her by buying chocolate, after two other children fled into the house seeing him. A couple of hours later, the little girl's body was found lying outside the village. The girl lived with her grandparents, as her parents work as labourers in Jaipur.

According to Sabalgarh police station in-charge Narendra Sharma, the arrested man has been booked for abduction, rape and murder under IPC Sections and also under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act 2012.

Angered over the incident, the deceased minor's kin and villagers blocked the road in Morena district on Friday morning, demanding that the accused be hanged to death.

Meanwhile, 500 km from Morena district, a 5-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her 25-year-old neighbour in Nai Garhi area of Rewa district. The girl was found in a hut in critical condition and rushed to Rewa's Sanjay Gandhi Medical College hospital, where her condition is now stated stable.
According to Rewa district police sources, the accused has been arrested.

Last month, a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped by nine men in Umaria district, while another 13-year-old girl was abducted, raped and murdered by grocery trader in Khandwa district. Accused in both cases have been arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minor rape Madhya Pradesh rape POCSO
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp