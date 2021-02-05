STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 20 per cent of adults have antibodies against Covid-19 in India: ICMR sero-survey

The survey, based on the combined results from both the tests has estimated the average infection prevalence at about 25 per cent.

Published: 05th February 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19

The overall figure of 21.7 seropositivity, shared by Bhargava, is based only on the results of spike protein antibodies and not the other one. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The overall percentage of people above 18 years with antibodies against Covid-19 virus in India was 21.4 per cent, the third national sero-survey by the ICMR to assess the true spread of SARS CoV 2 has shown. For the survey carried out between December 17 to January 8, blood samples from 28,589 individuals and another group of 7,171 healthcare workers were tested from 70 districts across 21 states and UTs.

The findings also revealed that while seroprevalence among children aged 10-17 years was 25.3 per cent, it was 25.7 per cent among healthcare workers, announced ICMR director general Balram Bhargava at a press briefing on Thursday. Unlike earlier surveys that looked for antibodies against the viral nucleocapsid, the third survey also looked for spike protein antibodies.

The overall figure of 21.7 seropositivity, shared by Bhargava, is based only on the results of spike protein antibodies and not the other one.

The survey, based on the combined results from both the tests has estimated the average infection prevalence at about 25 per cent, a figure skipped in the briefing but may later get published in the detailed scientific paper.

“Amongst healthcare workers, seroprevalence was the highest with 25.7 per cent. Statistically, it was not different between doctors, nurses, field staff, and paramedics, but it was highest among doctors and nurses with 26.6 per cent as against the administrative staff which was 24.9 per cent,” said the ICMR DG.

​He stressed that as the survey has shown still lower penetration of the virus in the population, a large proportion still remains vulnerable and therefore prevention is the key and vaccines are necessary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICMR Anti-Bodies COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus in India COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp