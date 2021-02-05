STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Srinagar diary: Youngest Indian female pilot, official website update and more

Ayesha became the youngest student pilot to get a license and subsequently underwent training to fly MIG-29 jet at Russia’s Sokol airbase.

Published: 05th February 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a slew of guidelines to various departments to ensure updation of their websites.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a slew of guidelines to various departments to ensure updation of their websites.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

J&K’s Ayesha youngest Indian female pilot

Women from Kashmir are breaking gender stereotypes. Now, 25-year-old Ayesha Aziz has become the youngest female pilot in India. In 2011, at the age of 16, Ayesha became the youngest student pilot to get a license and subsequently underwent training to fly MIG-29 jet at Russia’s Sokol airbase. She graduated from the Bombay Flying Club (BFC) and got her commercial license in 2017. According to Ayesha, she was very fascinated by flying and to be at 40,000 ft is a different charm. “You get to meet different type of people. It is a very challenging job because it is not like a normal 9-5 desk job”. Ayesha would inspire young women not only to dream high but also fly high.

Courts to resume physical hearing albeit with riders

After working in virtual mode following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the courts in Jammu and Kashmir would resume physical hearing from February 8.  The lawyers have been directed to follow the Covid-19 protocols to prevent spread of the virus. They shall be allowed entry into the court premises from February 8 but it would be regulated case-wise.  Only those lawyers whose cases are listed on that day can enter the court building on a given day. Once inside the court building, lawyers shall have to maintain social distancing and once their hearings are finished, they would have to leave the court premises. However, the entry of clerks and agents of the lawyers and litigants and public will remain prohibited. But the litigant, who has to argue his case personally, shall be allowed entry. 

 Jamaat chief’s PSA detention quashed

The J&K High Court has quashed the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) invoked on Jamaat-e-Islami chief Abdul Hamid Ganai saying his detention order was vitiated by “total non-application of mind by the detaining authority”. A division bench set aside the single-bench order. Hamid was arrested in March 2019 after Jamaat, the socio-politico and religious organisation, was banned by the government. The division bench noted that Ganai at the time of his detention was implicated in two FIRs but his PSA dossier does not mention whether he was ever arrested. 

Departments told to update official websites

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a slew of guidelines to various departments to ensure updation of their websites. The departments have been asked to ensure coherence in technical, design and navigation standards across all websites. It has been observed that websites of some departments/deputy commissioners and heads of departments either do not have functional e-mail IDs or do not have information of the latest government schemes and activities for public information. The government has also observed that the websites are not user-friendly, besides being non-compliant to the RTI regime. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Ayesha Aziz
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp