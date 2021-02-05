Stopped at Ghazipur border, Opposition MPs say farmers are 'denied basic rights'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In protest against the farm laws, a delegation of 15 MPs from 10 opposition parties, led by Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal, went to Ghazipur border on Thursday. But they were stopped by the police before they could reach the protest site.

Badal said they were not allowed to cross the barricades and reach the place where protesters have gathered.

​“Today, 15 MPs representing different political parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari went to Ghazipur border to express solidarity with the farmers and demand immediate repeal of the three hated farm laws. We also demand an end to atrocities being meted out to peacefully agitating farmers,” she tweeted.

​ALSO READ | Please understand farmers' pain, stop your monologue: Opposition tears into government

Supriya Sule of NCP, Kanimozhi and Tiruchi Siva from the DMK, Saugata Roy from TMC were part of the delegation. Members of the National Conference, RSP and IUML were also part of it. They later wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that they were not allowed to meet the farmers.

“In our culture, it is called Annadata Sukhi Bhav. The farmer is our breadwinner. We all feel that for him to be happy, the central government must take a step forward and listen to his grievances and come up with a satisfactory solution,” Sule said.

“Struggling farmers are denied basic rights, including drinking water and internet service. The government treats them like enemies,” Kanimozhi said, before setting off for the border. The Budget Session of the Parliament has seen vociferous protests from the opposition benches. Government has maintained it is open to talks.

​ALSO READ | Farmers' protest: ‘Calling us terrorists is government’s propaganda to destroy our movement’

February 6 blockade: Amit Shah reviews safety measures

Two days ahead of the chakka jam (nationwide roadblock) called by the farmers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had an emergency meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava and Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar to discuss preparations.

Farmers have said they would block roads from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday. Sources said there are intelligence inputs that anti-social elements may try to create trouble on that day. Security officials have been asked to take measures to ensure there is no repeat of the January 26 violence in Delhi.

​The home minister, sources said, has asked top security officials to ensure safety and security of farmers, police and everyone else. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said a three-hour ‘chakka jaam’ will take place on February 6 but not in Delhi.