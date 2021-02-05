STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tollywood actors join Trinamool ahead of Bengal Assembly polls

West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place later this year.

Published: 05th February 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal actors joined Trinamool on February 5. (Photo| ANI)

Bengal actors joined Trinamool on February 5. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Ahead of the state Assembly polls, Bengali actors Dipankar Dey, Bharat Kaul and Lovely Maitra and musician Shaona Khan joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of the West Bengal Minister Bratya Basu at Trinamool Bhavan here on Friday.

"Many youths across West Bengal want to join TMC. Some artists who are thinking to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are doing wrong. BJP insults its own local leaders in Bengal. The local leaders have no power to induct people. For this, leaders from Delhi are flown by chartered flights," Basu said.

On BJP's Rath Yatra scheduled to start from Nadia tomorrow, Basu said, "Chaitanya Mahaprabhu endorsed humanity and love. They (BJP) will spread hatred and division."

BJP president JP Nadda will visit Sri Gauranga Janmasthan Ashram at Nabadwip and will flag off a statewide 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nadia.

West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place later this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal Elections 2021 Tollywood
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp