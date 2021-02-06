Applications sought for lateral entry-II by UPSC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The UPSC has invited 30 applications for lateral entry into government services for four posts at joint secretary level and 13 posts at director-level. The commission has said that the move has been initiated as per the requisitions received from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T).

“Talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building are being invited to join the government at the level of Joint Secretary and at Director levels on contract basis,” said the UPSC on Friday.

Earlier, in 2019, the government had appointed eight professionals as joint secretaries for a 5-year contract.

The government is of the view that induction of specialists into the system will bring competition and improve work efficiency.

Appointment at joint secretary level through lateral entry will be done in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

A total of 30 posts including 3 joint secretaries and 27 directors will be appointed in 13 ministries and departments including Commerce & Industry, Financial Services, Economic Affairs, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Law & Justice, School Education & Literacy, Higher Education, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Health & Family Welfare, Road Transport & Highways, Jal Shakti, Civil Aviation and Skill Development.

UPSC said that interested candidates can apply from the February 6 to March 22 and candidates will be short-listed for interview on the basis of online information provided by them.