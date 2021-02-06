STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh Congress passes resolution seeking Rahul Gandhi as party president

It said all Congress members were with Gandhi and the party would continue to grow stronger under him.

Published: 06th February 2021 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) on Saturday passed a resolution seeking that Rahul Gandhi be made the party president again. The resolution was passed unanimously in a meeting of CPCC executive body and district presidents held at Rajiv Bhawan, the party's state office, a release issued by CPCC spokesperson Vikas Tiwari said.

"The resolution to reelect Rahul Gandhi as president of Indian National Congress was proposed by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. It was seconded by AICC state in charge PL Punia and CPCC president Mohan Markam," the release added.

It said all Congress members were with Gandhi and the party would continue to grow stronger under him. In August last year, Baghel had written a letter to Gandhi urging him to return as the party chief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Chhattisgarh Congress Rahul Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp