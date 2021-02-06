STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Decision to not have chakka jam in certain states taken hastily: Samkyukta Kisan Morcha leader

A senior farmer leader, who didn't wish to be named, said that the BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's 'sudden decision' surprised some leaders of the SKM.

Published: 06th February 2021 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers shout slogans sitting on a road during roadblock-protest on Chakka Jam in Gurugram

Farmers shout slogans sitting on a road during roadblock-protest on Chakka Jam in Gurugram. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior farmer leader Darshan Pal on Saturday said the decision by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to not hold 'chakka jam' in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand was taken in "a hasty manner" and it would have been better had he first discussed his plan with the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha.

Earlier this week, the Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions leading the protests at three Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- against a trio of farm laws for over 70 days, had announced a nationwide 'chakka jam' on February 6.

On Friday, Tikait told reporters that there would be no road blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday. A senior farmer leader, who didn't wish to be named, said that the BKU leader's "sudden decision" surprised some leaders of the SKM.

"It would have been better if Rakesh Tikait had talked and discussed about his proposal of not having chakka jam in UP and Uttarakhand with us before telling it to the media. He, of course, did discuss it with the SKM later and it was a joint thing," Pal told reporters at a press conference at the Singhu border.

"So basically what we are trying to say here is that he announced it in a hasty manner. Nothing else," he added.

However, Pal cleared that everything is fine within the SKM and people shouldn't assume that there are any differences between the leaders. Later in the evening, the SKM issued a statement, claiming that 'chakka jam' was also held in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday. "Chakka jam programme in Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Bihar was a complete success," it stated.

ALSO READ| Farmers' 'chakka' jam' protest affects Punjab, Haryana; scattered demonstrations in other states

It also stated that farmers organised chakka jam in more than 200 places in Madhya Pradesh while in Maharashtra, farmers led the chakka jam in many places, including Wardha, Pune and Nashik. "The success of Chakka Jam was also seen in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu," it stated.

The three-hour long nationwide 'chakka jam' by protesting farmers was held on Saturday amid tight security, even as there was no such event in the national capital which was turned into a fortress with heavy security deployment by the Delhi Police, paramilitary and reserve forces personnel to prevent any untoward situation.

The Delhi Police had also used drone cameras to keep a tight vigil at protest sites. Ten Delhi Metro stations, including Mandi House and ITO, were closed for the duration of the 'chakka jam' from 12 noon to 3 pm, and reopened after the protest ended.

Around 50 people were detained near Shaheedi Park in central Delhi for allegedly holding an agitation in support of the 'chakka jam'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Darshan Pal Rakesh Tikait Samkyukta Kisan Morcha Farmers protest Farmers stir
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp