Diversification of agriculture plays major role in increasing farmers' income, production: UP CM

Published: 06th February 2021 06:54 PM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said diversification of agriculture plays a major role in increasing the farmers' income and production by decreasing the input cost.

The chief minister said a student from Jhansi has boosted strawberry cultivation in Bundelkhand, and had also organised a 'Strawberry Mahotsav' there.

"Holding Strawberry Mahotsav in Bundelkhand has sent a new message in the state as well as the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his 'Mann ki Baat' praised Gurleen Chawla who has undertaken strawberry farming successfully," Adityanath said.

He was speaking during the commencement of a three-day fruit, vegetable and flower exhibition at Raj Bhavan here.

He also referred to another farmer, who had grown strawberry on a 1.5 acre farm with an input cost of Rs 6 lakh, while he sold it at Rs 40 lakh.

Therefore, the farmer got Rs 34 lakh as income through diversification, the chief minister said.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Adityanath also inaugurated the three-day event, an official statement issued here said.

The chief minister said farmers growing black rice in the state are earning Rs 700 per kg from it.

"Organic farming has immense opportunities. Encouraging this is the need of the hour. By adopting organic farming, the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double the income of farmers can be realised.

"Continuous efforts are being made by the Centre and the state government to double the income of the farmers," he said.

Adityanath also said farmers of the state are very hardworking, and during COVID-19 pandemic, they did not reduce their efforts.

"Due to the hardwork of the farmers, there are adequate grains in the state and in the country," he said.

