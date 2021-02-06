STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five held for gunning down murder convict out on parole in Kurukshetra: Haryana Police

Kurukshetra SP Himanshu Garg said that Ravi alias Gorkha, a murder convict, was killed for his alleged role in the murder of Amin village resident Ankush.

Representational Image

By PTI

KURUKSHETRA: Five person allegedly involved in gunning down a murder convict early this week in a market here on Salarpur Road have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Ravi alias Gorkha (27), a murder convict, who had come out of jail on parole last month, was shot dead on February 3 by five people in the market with the incident getting caught on CCTV cameras in the area, police said.

Addressing a press conference, Kurukshetra SP Himanshu Garg said that Ravi was killed for his alleged role in the murder of Amin village resident Ankush. The SP identified arrested accused as Saurabh and Rahul of Amin village and Sandeep and Raju of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

Garg said that the four had allegedly used two 9 mm pistols and two country-made pistols to fire seven to eight rounds to kill Ravi.

The fifth accused Ashish was arrested as he had provided information about Ravi movement to killers, the SP said, adding all five accused have been remanded in police custody for four days for further probe into the case.

