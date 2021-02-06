STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government's responsibility to ensure peace during 'Chakka Jaam': Farmer leader 

Farmer unions on Monday announced a countrywide 'Chakka Jaam' on February 6 from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Published: 06th February 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel alert at Ghazipur border. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Kisan Andolan Committee (KAC) leader Jagtar Singh Bajwa on Saturday said the 'Chakka Jaam' will be peaceful, and it is government's responsibility to ensure that no anti-social elements create violence.

"Our entire protest so far has been peaceful. The whole farmer fraternity wants to peacefully organise 'Chakka Jaam'. But the government has to ensure, with the help of its agencies and security forces to prevent rowdy elements are conspiring to create violence, it should be prevented."

"We will organise 'Chakka Jaam' everywhere in the country barring Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as Tikait announced last evening. We will register our protest against farm laws in front of authorities in these two states by submitting the memorandum," he added.

He further said that people from protest camps have gone back to their villages to ensure peace during 'Chakka Jaam' in their regions.

READ HERE | Chakka jam today outside Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces have been deployed in the Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order. At least 12 metro stations have also been put on alert. Heavy deployment of police personnel was also seen at the Red Fort.

Farmer unions on Monday announced a countrywide 'Chakka Jaam' on February 6 from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagtar Singh Bajwa Chakka Jaam Delhi Police farmers protest Farm Laws Delhi farmers protest
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp