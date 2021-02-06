Had existing farm laws been beneficial, many farmers would not have died by suicide: BJP leader

By PTI

SHIMLA: Defending the Centre's new farm laws, BJP Kisan Morcha national spokesman Kamal Soi said that had the existing legislations been beneficial for farmers, so many of them would not have committed suicide.

During his visit to Shimla on Friday, he said, "In Punjab, 700 to 800 farmers commit suicide in a year."

A resident of Ludhiana district in Punjab, Soi further stated that 95 per cent agricultural land in his state has been mortgaged to banks as farmers are under the burden of Rs 125 lakh crore debt.

"Had existing farm laws been beneficial for the farmers, so many of them would not have committed suicide facing burden of huge bank loans."

That is why the Union government enacted the three new farm laws for the benefits of the farmers but they are being misled, he said.

Soi said he had difference of opinions with the agitating farmers but he went to the Singhu border in December and distributed 500 jackets and other items to them on humanitarian grounds.

The BJP Kisan Morcha national spokesperson urged the agitating farm leaders not to remain adamant on their demand for repeal of the new laws and to help reach a solution to the ongoing agitation.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

