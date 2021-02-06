STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Job 'promise' to wheelchair cricket captain remains unfulfilled by Uttarakhand government

There are around 20 differently- able teenagers who learn cricket and its various aspects from Rajendra Singh Dhami.

Published: 06th February 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rajendra Singh Dhami continues to work as a manual labourer despite being promised employment

Rajendra Singh Dhami continues to work as a manual labourer despite being promised employment. (Photo | Express)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Life is not rosy for all those who play cricket for India. Things are very different for players on the differently-able side, as Rajendra Singh Dhami is finding out. Former captain of the wheelchair cricket team of India and current captain of Uttarakhand, Dhami has been waiting for over six months for the fulfilment of promises made to him by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and state government officials, who said they would find him a job.

“I got assurances from the honourable chief minister through the district magistrate’s office for a job but nothing has moved in that direction yet. Our MLA Bishan Singh Chufal made a similar promise. But now, everyone is ignoring me when I am trying to contact them,” Dhami told The New Indian Express.

After it was reported last year that Dhami was working as a manual labourer, Indian Olympic Association gave him Rs 50,000. The district magistrate’s office of Pithoragarh came forward with Rs 20,000.

A resident of Raikot village in Pithoragarh, Dhami had resorted to breaking stones for road building under the MGNREGS. Despite lack of support, the 34-year-old has not got fed up with life and committed himself to training youngsters instead.

There are around 20 differently- able teenagers who learn cricket and its various aspects from him.

Bishan Singh Chuphal, BJP MLA from Didihat Assembly of Pithoragarh, responding to queries related to employment promises made to Dhami, said: “The government cannot guarantee a job, but priority will be given in agencies like UPNL (Uttarakhand Purv Sainik Kalyan Nigam Limited) and other out-sourcing ventures.”

Dhami’s family income is under Rs 3000 a month at the moment. He and his 65-year-old father are forced to work as manual labourers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajendra Singh Dhami Uttarakhand government
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp