Navy official burned alive in Palghar for refusing to pay Rs 10 lakh ransom

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A Navy official from Ranchi was abducted and charred to death in Maharashtra's Palghar when he refused to pay Rs 10 lakh ransom. He succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

The Navy official identified as 27-year-old Suraj Kumar Dubey was a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand. “A case has been registered against three unidentified persons and a probe has been initiated,” said Palghar SP Dattatray Shinde.

Shinde added that he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after being shifted to a Mumbai hospital for further treatment.

“Navy officer refused to pay a ransom of Rs 10 lakhs. The locals informed police, then brought in the district civil hospital, later in Mumbai. He was abducted near the Chennai airport,” said Shinde.

The car of this Navy officer was hijacked by three men from Chennai airport on January 31. He was detained at an undisclosed location in Chennai for three days. Later, he was brought to the forest in the western ghats of Vevji village in Talasari taluka near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border around 9 am on February 5.

After seeing a naked man in the forest around noon, the locals informed the Vevji police station under Gholwad police station. A case under Sections 302, 364, 392 and 34 has been registered against the three unidentified kidnappers at Gholwad police station.