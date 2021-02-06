STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rejected politicians, bogus Bharat bashing brigade defaming India: Union Minister Naqvi

Now, the 'gumrahi' (misleading) gang has hijacked the farmers' agitation and doing politics over it, he said, adding that some people in the country still have "feudal arrogance".

Published: 06th February 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

KANPUR: Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said "rejected politicians" and the "bogus Bharat bashing brigade" are involved in a criminal conspiracy to defame the country.

Speaking to reporters here, Naqvi said, "Such criminal syndicate of misinformation and Bharat bashing has always been defeated by the commitment of the people of India." "Such people created a ruckus on the so-called intolerance in the country, raised questions on surgical strike on Pakistan, created confusion over CAA, and opposed steps taken for the well-being of people during the COVID-19 pandemic," Naqvi said.

Now, the 'gumrahi' (misleading) gang has hijacked the farmers' agitation and doing politics over it, he said, adding that some people in the country still have "feudal arrogance".

In a statement, Naqvi said the people of the country, while rejecting all criminal conspiracies and political hypocrisies of some vested interests, have expressed trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

People gave a massive mandate to the BJP-led NDA in 2014 and again in 2019.

The masses have supported the policies of the prime minister by giving "tremendous support" to the BJP in assembly, panchayat and local bodies elections in different states and union territories, he said.

"On one hand, the Bharat bashing brigade raised false and fake propaganda of so-called insecurity among minorities, on the other hand PM Modi worked tirelessly to make all sections of society including minorities an equal partner of mainstream development," he said.

"Prime Minister Modi's commitment to 'sabka sath, sabka vikas' has always exposed these characters.

The entire world is admiring Modi's commitment towards inclusive development," he added.

Naqvi said, "When our security forces destroyed terrorist camps by conducting a surgical strike, then some people outside the country and leaders of the grand old party, demanded proof.

It was an amazing 'jugalbandi'."

The Union minister said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 provides citizenship to persecuted minorities from three countries, but some people deliberately created confusion by linking the Act with the citizenship of Muslims of India.

These people with narrow political self-interests tried to "hide the mountain of truth with bushes of lies", he said.

Naqvi said the Union Budget 2021-22 is a gazette of the glorious journey of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and will ensure development with dignity of all sections of the society.

The budget fulfils the expectations and aspirations of all sections -- poor, farmers, youth, senior citizens, women, labourers, and small traders, he said.

It will bring revolutionary reforms in the country's health infrastructure, MSMEs, and education and research sectors which will help generate ample employment opportunities.

Naqvi also discussed the budget with different sections including intellectuals, businessmen, traders, and entrepreneurs, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi BJP Farm laws Farmers protest
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp