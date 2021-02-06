STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Restoration of 4G services will boost economic recovery in J&K: Trade bodies

High-speed mobile internet services were restored last midnight in 18 districts.

Published: 06th February 2021 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Trade bodies and tourism players on Saturday welcomed the restoration of 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it will boost economic recovery in the union territory.

High-speed mobile internet services were restored last midnight in 18 districts.

The services were there in two districts - Ganderbal and Udhampur - since August last year.

"It is better late than never. The government has realised how much losses our economy has suffered.

This move will give a boost to the economic recovery now," president, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Sheikh Aashiq told PTI.

"Every sector was affected, especially our export-oriented industry which officially declined 40-50 per cent due to its non-availability.

The low speed 2G services did not serve the purpose," he said.

Rstoration of high-speed mobile internet would especially help the young, budding, entrepreneurs who are dependent on social media, he said.

"Though the government has realised it now, the impact of non-availability of high-speed internet will last long.

It will last until the government realises how to boost them, to provide them sops or cushion for running their businesses," he said.

Aashiq said education was one of the most important sectors which suffered a great deal over the last year-and-a-half.

He hoped that the security situation remains good so that these services continue without any interruption.

The valley's tourism industry termed it a big confidence building measure for tourism and other sectors.

"The tourism fraternity and all the stakeholders thank the government for the restoration of 4G services in J-K.

It is a welcome step and a big confidence building measure for tourism and allied sectors," said Asif Burza, a hotelier and president of Pahalgam Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association.

He said the move will not only give a sense of confidence to the tourists, but will also help the industry in providing better logistics and services.

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) termed the restoration of 4G internet as helpful for the student community.

"The 4G internet will definitely help our students who had been at a huge disadvantage over the last so many months.

It was kind of a collective punishment to us for no fault and it pushed us years back. Our schools suffered, other educational institutes suffered as no one could work at its optimum," said PSAJK president G N Var.

He, however, said the government could have shown a small courtesy by announcing its restoration with a small apology.

"Like Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), the PSAJK had been at the forefront of a legal battle to restore 4G internet and the hearing with regards to its petition in the Supreme Court was due next week.

The government pre-empted the hearing because on what basis could they have again banned it.

"On the one hand they say the situation is normal and on the other the reason for the 4G ban was that the situation is not normal in Kashmir," he said.

The association also demanded compensation for the loss caused due to internet blockade.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir internet Internet Services
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp