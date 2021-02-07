Centre should accept protesting farmers' demands: Sisodia

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the BJP-led government at the Centre should accept the demands of the farmers protesting against the three new agriculture laws.

He alleged that the ruling BJP has brought these laws for the benefit of some corporates by ignoring the interests of farmers.

Sisodia is in Ahmedabad to hold a road-show ahead of the municipal corporation elections.

His statements come amid the nationwide 'chakka jam' protest being held on Saturday by the farmers protesting the farm laws.

"There is high alert in Delhi, but one can understand the pain of farmers across the country. I have seen that farmers from Gujarat also went to Delhi to present their points (on farm laws)," he said.

"The main issue is why did the BJP bring the laws to benefit select corporates by setting aside the interest of farmers? And if the BJP thinks that the laws are in the interest of farmers, and they understand them better, then why doesn't it accept the farmers' demands? It should accept their demands," he said.

Asked whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supports the agitation by farmers, he said that his party supports all the lawful activities.

"The issue is not about AAP's support. AAP supports the demands made by the farmers. We support all the lawful activities," he said.

Sisodia added that the AAP presents the only alternative to the ruling BJP as the main opposition Congress has lost its credibility.

He alleged that despite being in power in municipal corporations for 25 years, the BJP could not ensure strong health care and school infrastructure for the urban population, unlike the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP that ensured it through mohalla clinics and government schools.

"BJP has been in the municipal corporations for the last 25 years, but has not constructed proper primary health centres. In 25 years, no urban dweller can say he depends on the primary health care system, that he trusts it. It is a complete failure," he said.

Sisodia alleged that the BJP has also failed in terms of the civic facilities.

"On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal set up mohalla clinics merely in five years. The AAP government in Delhi started doorstep delivery of documents and other services to the beneficiaries," he said.

In Gujarat cities, people have to run from pillar to post for the same, he said.

"If it can happen in Delhi in five years, why it couldn't be done in Gujarat in 25 years?" he asked.

BJP councillors are busy promoting their own business, the AAP leader alleged.

"Congress, on the other hand, has lost all its credibility. It has no strength. In the last 25 years, that party has not led any agitation against the BJP. When people are angry with BJP, they vote for Congress. When Congress leaders win an election, they join the BJP. AAP is the only alternative," he said.