STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chamoli: Massive flood in Dhauliganga river, houses destroyed after avalanche

Chamoli district magistrate has also instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga River.

Published: 07th February 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

A massive flood has been reported in Dhauliganga river, following an avalanche near Rishiganga Power Project in Chamoli district

A massive flood has been reported in Dhauliganga river, following an avalanche near Rishiganga Power Project in Chamoli district (Photo | Express)

By ANI

CHAMOLI: A massive flood has been reported in Dhauliganga river, following an avalanche near Rishiganga Power Project in Chamoli district on Sunday.

"Some water bodies flooded and destroyed many river bank-side houses due to cloudburst or breaching of the reservoir. Casualties are feared and hundreds of ITBP personnel rushed for rescue," ITBP officials said.

Chamoli district magistrate has also instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga River.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand: Massive flash flood as glacier breaks off at Joshimath, 150 labourers missing

The Rishiganga Power Project was damaged due to a breach of the glacier at Raini village in the Tapovan area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, police said.

Chamoli police have advised the people living on the bank of the Alaknanda River to move to safe places at the earliest.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that two teams of ITBP have reached the spot and three NDRF teams have been rushed from Dehradun.

ALSO READ | High alert in UP as glacier breaks off in neighbouring Uttarakhand

"Three additional teams will reach there with help of IAF chopper till evening. SDRF and local administration already on spot," Rai told ANI.

"If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486," Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat informed.

All the concerned districts have been alerted in the wake of the incident. Officers and employees of Chamoli District Administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the spot.

A warning has been issued for people to avoid going to the banks of the Ganga river.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamoli Avalanche Chamoli Flash Floods Rishiganga Power Project Uttarakhand flash floods Joshimath
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Uttarakhand: 10 bodies recovered, over 150 missing after glacier burst triggers flood
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp