Court accepts closure report in murder bid case against jailed gangster Chhota Rajan

In his order issued on Saturday, special judge A T Wankhede cleared Rajan of all the charges due to lack of sufficient material to proceed against him in the case.

Notorious gangster Chhota Rajan

Notorious gangster Chhota Rajan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special CBI court here has accepted the closure report filed by the probe agency against jailed gangster Chhota Rajan in a case of attempt to murder of a noted journalist in 1997.

In his order issued on Saturday, special judge A T Wankhede cleared Rajan of all the charges due to lack of sufficient material to proceed against him in the case.

On June 12, 1997, Mumbai-based crime reporter Baljeet Shersingh Parmar was severely injured after some motorcycle-borne shooters of Rajan allegedly attacked him outside a building in Antop Hill area here.

Initially, the city police registered a case under charges for attempt to murder.

Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case.

The CBI recently filed its closure report on the ground that during further probe into the case, no additional evidence emerged against the accused.

The judge in his order said, "On perusal of the available material, there is only reference in the FIR against him (Rajan) that previously one Dalbeer Singh received threats from Rajan. Except this, there is no material to connect the accused in this crime."

The court further noted that CBI's investigating officer did not find any link to connect the accused (Rajan) with guilt and was unable to collect vital evidences pertaining to the case.

The court said it made an attempt to call the informant - Baljeet Shersingh Parmar, but he was not traceable on the given address.

Accordingly, the CBI submitted the unserved report, the court said.

"Even otherwise, there is no sufficient material to proceed against the accused," the court noted while accepting the closure report.

Rajan, facing multiple criminal cases, is currently lodged at the Tihar Jail in New Delhi after his deportation from Indonesia in October 2015.

He is an accused in around 70 cases in Maharashtra, including the case of murder of journalist J Dey in 2011.

