STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Democratic space shrinking in India: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Gaurav Gogoi accused the Narendra Modi government of threatening all forms of democractic protests in the country and trying to silence peaceful dissent.

Published: 07th February 2021 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam, Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday said people are being harassed by various agencies for criticising the government, leading to the shrinking of democratic space in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Gogoi accused the Narendra Modi government of threatening all forms of democractic protests in the country and trying to silence peaceful dissent.

"If any person criticises Modi and his government, ED, CBI, NIA, IT Department and all other agencies will come after him. People are even scared to speak on social media. Democratic space is shrinking in India," the senior Congress leader said.

Gogoi said, agitations, including the anti-CAA protest and the ongoing farmers' stir, have claimed the lives of several people, but the Modi government is "not in a mood to listen to anyone".

"In Assam, we have many emotional issues like Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC), Assam Accord and ST status to six communities. But the prime minister's address was silent on these issues. He just came to befool the people," the Congress leader said.

Gogoi also slammed the Centre for promising tea garden workers of solving their problem, but not having done anything for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the community, and ensuring a minimum daily wage of Rs 351.

The prime minister on Sunday took part at a programme at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district and laid foundation stone of two medical colleges at Biswanath and Charaideo, and formally inaugurated the 'Asom Mala' scheme to upgrade state highways.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaurav Gogoi Congress MP Narendra Modi
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Uttarakhand: 10 bodies recovered, over 150 missing after glacier burst triggers flood
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp