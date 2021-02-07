STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers hold protest against BJP leaders over agri laws in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Activists of various farmers' bodies also staged a sit-in outside a private school in Ward No.19 in Purhiran locality for about one-and-a-half-hours.

Published: 07th February 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

For representational purposes

By PTI

HOSHIARPUR: A group of farmers on Saturday shouted slogans against the BJP outside a venue where party leaders, including Union Minister Som Parkash, had come for a public meeting in the wake of the upcoming municipal polls.

Activists of various farmers' bodies also staged a sit-in outside a private school in Ward No.19 in Purhiran locality for about one-and-a-half-hours.

Parkash along with BJP leaders Tikshan Sud and Rajinder Bhandari had come to address a public meeting in favour of a party candidate.

After farmers learnt about the visit of a minister and other BJP leaders, they headed towards the venue for holding a protest.

However, the police personnel deployed there stopped them outside the school.

Farmers shouted slogans against the BJP leaders and Central government over the farm legislations and demanded that they should be repealed.

The BJP leaders and workers also raised slogans and accused the Congress of orchestrating the protest against them.

Senior Superintendent of Police N S Mahal reached the spot and pacified the protesting farmers.

Farmers have been protesting against the BJP leaders in the state over the new farm laws.

Elections to the eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state will be held on February 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Punjab Protests Hoshiarpur Protests Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp