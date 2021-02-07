STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In a first, CRPF gets 34 women cobra commandos

The women commandos will soon be deployed in the anti-Naxal operations grid of the country.

Published: 07th February 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF women take part in drills after being inducted into CoBRA | EXPRESS

CRPF women take part in drills after being inducted into CoBRA | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday inducted 34 women commandos in its specialised jungle warfare commando force CoBRA which is mainly deployed in states affected by Naxalism or as the government calls it Left Wing Extremism. The women commandos will soon be deployed in the anti-Naxal operations grid of the country.

While majority of CoBRA teams, whose commandos are expected to have tough mental and physical attributes, are deployed in various LWE areas, few teams are also deployed in the northeastern states for undertaking counter-insurgency operations. To mark the historic move, a ceremonial event was held at the forces’ camp in Kadarpur village in Gurgaon where the chosen women officials performed combat drills. Director General of CRPF AP Maheshwari lauded the women, saying they are an inspiration for numerous young girls who aspire to do good for themselves and the country.

He said these combatants have proved that power is not in the muscles but in the head, adding that it was important to defeat genderbased beliefs and stereotypes. The personnel, earmarked for CoBRA, have been chosen from the existing six all-women battalions of the force.

“These women will undergo a pre-induction training for three months and subsequently will be embedded with CoBRA units deployed in Naxal violence affected districts of Chhattisgarh like Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur,” CRPF spokesperson said. Maheshwari urged the women personnel to “make their place” in the families of those youth who have gone astray or away from the national mainstream and help in bringing them back. He said women personnel can also play an important role in countering the activities of “sleeper cells”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRPF cobra commandos
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp