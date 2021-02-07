Jawan injured in encounter between security forces, naxals in Jharkhand

By ANI

JHARKHAND: One jawan of CoBRA Battalion suffered injuries in the encounter which took place between security forces and Naxals on Sunday in the tri-junction area of Chaibasa, Khunti, and Seraikela border.

Jharkhand police informed that the injured jawan has been shifted to hospital.

The state police also said that a search operation by district police, CRPF and Jharkhand Jaguar unit has been launched.