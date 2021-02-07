STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand water conservation effort bearing fruit

To deal with rising water crisis, people in 35 villages of interior Jharkhand have found a solution.

Published: 07th February 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: To deal with rising water crisis, people in 35 villages of interior Jharkhand have found a solution. Villagers of Ichak Block in Hazaribagh have succeeded in increasing the water level by digging 31,000 trenches, leading to conservation of over 400 crore litres of water and directing it to 52 small and big water bodies.

Under normal circumstances, it is believed that 70 trenches on one hectare of land helps conserve one crore litres of water every year. Besides increasing the water level, this initiative of the Jharkhand State Water Shed Mission in association with local NGO Jan Jagaran Kendra has enabled farmers to do multiple cropping and make barren land cultivable.

According to Sanjay Kumar Singh of Jan Jagaran Kendra, a campaign called ‘khet ka pani khet me, gaaon ka pani gaaon me’ (farm water in farms, village water in villages) was launched under which trenches were dug to conserve water. It was decided that trenches would be dug to check the unrestricted flow of water. “Under this technique, 70 trenches on one hectare of land are dug.

In Ichak Block, around 31,000 trenches on 440 hectares in 35 villages have been dug which conserves 440 crore liters of water,” said Singh. After digging trenches, it was found that the water table in the region has increased and barren land has become cultivable.

Singh said the water flowing though these trenches are directed to 52 ponds and water bodies which were created. These ponds have also helped people increase their income through fish farming. “The Kendra is doing a commendable job and has brought about a revolution in water conservation in the region. They have succeeded in replenishing water table,” said Deputy Development Commissioner Abhay Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand water conservation
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp