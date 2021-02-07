STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Particiaption of all sections of society needed for state's development: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said the participation of all sections of society is necessary for development of the state.

Published: 07th February 2021 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday the participation of all sections of society is necessary for development of the state.

Gehlot was interacting with representatives of voluntary organisations, civil society and consumer forums through video conference from the chief minister's residence.

He said in a statement that the state government will make every effort to increase their participation in the development of the state by making appropriate provisions in the state Budget for every section of society.

He said during the coronavirus pandemic, voluntary organisations had supported the state government in helping the needy.

The chief minister said the state government has always taken decisions with progressive thinking in matters related to social security.

Several steps were taken to raise the standard of living of the poor, he said.

Gehlot said in 2020-21, 37.19 crore man days were created and 70.93 lakh families of the state were provided employment under the MGNREGA.

Timely payment to workers was ensured, the CM added.

The chief minister said along with preparing programmes of the state government, civic organisations and NGOs have an important role to play in their effective implementation.

Representatives of voluntary organisations participating in the meeting praised the steps taken by the state government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan CM  Rajasthan
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Uttarakhand: 10 bodies recovered, over 150 missing after glacier burst triggers flood
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp