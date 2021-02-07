STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two held over murder of Kamal Nath’s relatives

While one of those picked up by the police is aged around 50 years, the other person is a youth.

Published: 07th February 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Investigations into the double murder of a cousin and sister-in-law of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath in Greater Noida have led the Uttar Pradesh police to Gwalior city of the central Indian state. A UP police team conducted raids in Govardhan Colony and Sainik Colony areas in Gole Ka Mandir police station area of Gwalior on Saturday. A t least two persons, both related to key suspects in the high-profile double murder, were picked up by the UP police for questioning, said police sources in Gwalior.

While one of those picked up by the police is aged around 50 years, the other person is a youth. While the middle-aged man is the father of the prime suspect, the youth is said to be related to another suspect. O n Friday, Narendra Nath (70) and Suman Nath (65) were found dead in the basement of an apartment building in Alpha II Sector in Greater Noida. Multiple police teams have been constituted by UP police to probe the killings.

The police recovered unfinished liquor bottles and food in the basement. Almirahs were forced open and household items were found littered in the room. Surendra’s legs were found tied with tapes. It suggests that he was first overpowered. The deceased was a businessman and was also involved in money-lending. S he also talked to her son-in-law and told him that they were having guests and a booze party was on at the cellar. The police have found a recording of the call from her mobile.

Liquor bottles, food at scene The police recovered unfinished liquor bottles and food in the basement. Almirahs were forced open. Surendra’s legs were found tied. It suggests that he was first overpowered and strangulated. The deceased was a businessman

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Nath
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp