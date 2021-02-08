Bihar CM lays foundation stone to redevelop PMCH into world's largest hospital

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: If everything goes as per the plan, India will very soon see its biggest hospital in the next five. The hospital that will be soon constructed in Patna will be equipped with a special helipad for emergency air ambulance along with 60 modular operation theatres and 5462 beds.

After planning for close to a decade, CM Nitish Kumar on Monday laid the foundation stone at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) which is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 5540 crore.

In his address to the media after the inauguration, the chief minister urged the contractors to complete the project within five years for the sake of humanity and assured them that additional resources and support will be provided to meet the set deadline for completing the hospital.

"The Patna Medical College and Hospital will be redeveloped into a world-class structure without hampering the current operations of the medical services," Kumar said.

According to official information, the hospital that is being built over 78 lakh square feet will also have 487 emergency beds and a guest house with a capacity for 715 persons. The hospital complex will also have 550 nurse quarters and 360 studio apartments.

What is touted to be the world's second-largest and India's only biggest hospital will also have a massive parking capacity for 3334 vehicles. The chief minister also said that the hospital will be linked with elevated roads for easy and uninterrupted access for patients and their families.

