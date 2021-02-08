STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family of killed Navy sailor demands CBI probe, won’t accept police version

Published: 08th February 2021 03:29 AM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Family members of the 27-year-old Indian Navy sailor Suraj Kumar Dubey, who allegedly was abducted and died of burn injuries at Palghar in Maharashtra when he refused to pay a ransom of Rs 10 lakh to the abductors, are not ready to believe the narrative and demanded CBI inquiry into the matter. 

According to the officer’s elder brother Neeraj Kumar Dubey, if he had been kidnapped the perpetrators must have contacted any of his family members for the ransom money, but none of them received any phone call and any kind of communication in this regard.

“I have been told that my brother has been charred to death for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh which is completing misguiding as we did not receive any phone calls on any of our phones,” said Neeraj Kumar Dubey. 

The narrative of kidnapping being presented to them could not be believed as he had no enmity with anybody, he added.

“We demand a detailed inquiry by an independent agency like CBI into the case and status of a martyr to my brother,” said the elder brother.

The chronology of incidents clearly indicates that Suraj was killed for an ulterior motive which might also have the involvement of some other officers of his department, he added.

When asked why he thinks so, Dubey said that they have doubts on one Dharmendra who also made a call on his father’s mobile and inquired whether Suraj left home to join the duty.

“We doubt that a person who introduced himself as Dharmendra and inquired on my father’s phone asking whether Suraj left for Coimbatore or not within few minutes after he left home is involved in the killing,” Dubey said. 

Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

