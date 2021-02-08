STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' stir: Take cognisance of internet suspension during protest, political activist urges CJI

Under the present government, India holds the "disgraceful record of most internet ban amongst democracies across the globe," Poonawalla said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Political activist and columnist Tehseen Poonawalla has written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde urging him to take suo-motu cognisance of the "arbitrary suspension" of internet by the government whenever there is a protest.

"Your Lordships, it is with great distress I am writing to you, pleading to immediately take suo-motu cognisance of the arbitrary suspension of internet by the government whenever there is a protest.

"Your Lordships, you will agree that the internet today is an integral part of our lives. From medical records to daily livelihood, the internet is firmly embedded in today's human life," he said in the letter written to the CJI on Friday.

He further said that the "present government and their supporters brand most dissent as anti-national, most dissenters as terrorists so that they can come down heavily and curb free speech while they themselves indulge in hate and provocative statements".

