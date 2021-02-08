STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Intruder killed by BSF; Pakistani troops target forward posts in Kathua

The spot where the body was found is around 40 metres from the International Border on the Indian side, the officials said.

Published: 08th February 2021 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU/NEW DELHI: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place near the Chak Faquira border post (border pillar no 64) in the Samba sector around 9:45 am, they said.

"Despite repeated warnings, the intruder kept moving towards the border fence and was fired upon by BSF troops. The dead body of one Pakistani intruder has been recovered," a BSF spokesperson said.

The spot where the body was found is around 40 metres from the International Border on the Indian side, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Rangers opened fire on forward posts and villages along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The firing from across the border in Karol Krishna border outpost area started around 10:20 pm Sunday, prompting strong retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

They said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 5 am but there was no report of any damage on the Indian side.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Border Security Force BSF International Border Pakistani Rangers
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp