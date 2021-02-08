Intruder killed by BSF; Pakistani troops target forward posts in Kathua

By PTI

JAMMU/NEW DELHI: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place near the Chak Faquira border post (border pillar no 64) in the Samba sector around 9:45 am, they said.

"Despite repeated warnings, the intruder kept moving towards the border fence and was fired upon by BSF troops. The dead body of one Pakistani intruder has been recovered," a BSF spokesperson said.

The spot where the body was found is around 40 metres from the International Border on the Indian side, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Rangers opened fire on forward posts and villages along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The firing from across the border in Karol Krishna border outpost area started around 10:20 pm Sunday, prompting strong retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

They said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 5 am but there was no report of any damage on the Indian side.