Rajasthan civic polls: Congress gets chairperson posts to 48 urban local bodies, BJP secures 37

The chairperson to three urban local bodies were elected unopposed while the election was held for the remaining 87 bodies on Sunday.

Published: 08th February 2021 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Congress has formed its board in 48 urban local bodies in Rajasthan while the BJP got 37 among the 90 that went to the polls for which results were declared on Sunday.

The chairperson to three urban local bodies were elected unopposed while the election was held for the remaining 87 bodies on Sunday.

Apart from the major political parties, three independent candidates -- one from Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and NCP -- managed to get their candidate elected as chairperson to the urban local bodies.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra congratulated party workers for the victory.

"The result of the 90 urban local body elections in the state have shown good results. Out of a total of 90, Congress has won 50 seats with support of two independent candidates and the BJP, which was on 60 seats last time has been reduced to only 37.

Many congratulations and thanks to all the Congress workers for this magnificent victory," Dotasra said in a tweet.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the party has achieved good results and people will clear all doubts in the upcoming assembly bypolls.

"Congress, which claimed to form its boards in more than 50 bodies has been restricted to fewer seats. The people has once again taught the Gehlot government a lesson after the Panchayati Raj elections.

"The people will clear the Congress party's doubt in the upcoming assembly by-elections Congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected body chairpersons," Poonia said in a statement.

