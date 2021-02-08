STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand floods: Efforts underway to rescue 30-35 workers trapped in tunnel

JCBs and Pokland machines are being used to cut into the debris clogging the tunnel to rescue the trapped workers.

Published: 08th February 2021 01:25 AM

Officials carry out search and rescue operation at Tapovan Tunnel after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.

Officials carry out search and rescue operation at Tapovan Tunnel after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

TAPOVAN: Rescue efforts at present are focussed on extricating 30-35 workers trapped in a tunnel of the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project on the Dhauli Ganga river, following an avalanche triggered by a glacial burst near Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, an official said late Sunday night.

Around 30-35 people including workers and employees of the 480 mw Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project on the Dhauli Ganga river are feared trapped inside one of the tunnels following the avalanche, Project GM RP Ahirwar said.

ALSO READ: 'Nayi zindagi mili' - ITBP rescues workers stuck in flash-flood hit tunnel

JCBs and Pokland machines are being used to cut into the debris clogging the tunnel to rescue the trapped workers, he said.

Efforts are being made on priority to save as many lives as possible, he said.

