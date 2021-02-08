STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 55 UP labourers missing at Tapovan power project site

Uttar Pradesh government releases helpline numbers, extends help to Uttarakhand in carrying out the rescue and relief operation.

Published: 08th February 2021 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

NDRF and others during the rescue operations at the tunnel near the Tapovan Dam in Chamoli.

NDRF and others during the rescue operations at the tunnel near the Tapovan Dam in Chamoli. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Around 55 labourers from Uttar Pradesh have gone missing at Tapovan power project site following the glacier burst in Uttarakhand. 

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up around the clock emergency control room and has released two helpline numbers -- 1070 and 9454441036 -- to facilitate distraught families lodge the detailed information about their near and dear ones stranded or missing in the hill state. 

UP is also extending help to Uttarakhand in carrying out the rescue and relief operation.

ALSO READ: Abrupt snowslide, not glacier burst, might have caused the calamity, says Uttvarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

“Till Monday evening, we had a list of about 40 people from UP who went missing in the incident. The relief commissioner’s office is in touch with the government of Uttarakhand and also with district magistrates of various districts for a list of people who are missing or need help or rescue. Details are
being verified from each district,” said a senior government official.

Relief commissioner Sanjay Goyal said that his office was in the process of compiling a list of people from UP who have been impacted by the tragedy.

“Those who want to report missing persons should register their names on either 1070 or 9454441036. We are coordinating with the Uttarakhand Government to provide relief to affected persons as soon as possible,” he said.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand glacier burst: Scientists leave for Joshimath for surveillance, reconnaissance

Meanwhile, those who have gone missing include 33 labourers from Lakhimpur Kheri, five from Meerut, eight from Shravasti, five from Amroha and three from Saharanpur district of UP. Those, who hailed from the Lakhimpur Kheri, were working in the severely-affected Tapovan power project site.

The relatives of the workers have been unable to contact them, however as of now, there has been no information of their whereabouts.

Of the 33 labourers who hailed from Lakhimpur Kheri, bodies of two have been recovered. One of the labourers, who survived the tragedy, told his family that he survived but over 15 of his companions were either swept away or were still trapped in the tunnel.

EXPLAINED: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream

Eight labourers from Shravasti are also traceable, They had been working on Rishi Ganga project in Chamoli. They all belonged to Motipur Kala village of Shravasti.

Those who hailed from Amroha included Rohit, 28, Mahipal, 35, Kavenidra Singh,25, Than Singh, 45, and Sunny, 24, are still missing with no trace. They all belonged to village Saunth under Nagli police station area in Hassanpur tehsil of Amroha district.

Those five who had gone from Meerut had been working on the installation of a Jio tower at Saraisoat, 18 km away from Tapovan power project site. They had been engaged in the project for the last four months. Similarly, the kin of the three missing persons who belonged to Saharanpur is inconsolable.

Those from Saharanpur had reportedly talked to their families last time on Sunday morning. Since then, there has been no trace of them with their mobile phones going switched off.

All those who hailed from Meerut had left home on February 4 and had reached Uttarakhand on February 6. They all were taken by a contractor named Saurabh Prajapati who was entrusted to get the manpower by HFCL, the firm looking after the installation of Jio mobile tower.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand glacier disaster Uttarakhand floods Uttarakhand Floods 2021 Uttarakhand Lakhimpur Kheri Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Village Cooking Channel at Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai | Express
'Village Cooking Channel’: Meet YouTube's favourite chefs who impressed Rahul Gandhi
Scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue ops intensified as over 200 people still missing
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp