STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

30-day notice under Special Marriage Act fair, reasonable: Centre tells HC

The inter-faith couple, represented by advocate Utkarsh Singh, have contended that the 30-day notice period discourages couples like them from getting married.

Published: 09th February 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Marriage

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that the procedure and conditions, including the 30-day notice for solemnisation of a marriage under the Special Marriage Act (SMA), are "fair and reasonable" and in consonance with the intention behind the statute.

The submission has been made by the Ministry of Law and Justice in an affidavit filed before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh in response to an inter-faith couple's plea challenging the provision under the SMA of issuing a public notice to invite objections to marriages under the Act.

The ministry in its reply has stated that the intention behind the Act "is to keep adequate safeguards" with regard to the interest of the various parties involved.

"If any person raises objection to the said marriage (under SMA) within a period of 30 days, the marriage officer shall not solemnise the marriage until he enquires into the matter of objection.

It may not be possible to verify the credibility of such a person if at least thirty days period is not given as mentioned in section 7 of the Act," the ministry has claimed.

It has further claimed that "the procedure laid down in this Act for registration of marriage is fair and reasonable".

"The conditions relating to solemnisation of special marriage mentioned under the Act is in consonance with the intention behind the Act," it has contended.

The inter-faith couple, represented by advocate Utkarsh Singh, have contended that the 30-day notice period discourages couples like them from getting married.

They had further contended that there was no such provision under the personal laws with regard to same-faith marriages.

In their petition, the couple has said that some objections, like unsoundness of mind of either party or they not having attained the age of marriage, that can be raised under section 4 of the Act "can be ascertained on the basis of certificates issued from a government hospital or any prescribed authority".

The plea says the 30-day notice period inviting objections to the marriage directly impinge on the fundamental rights of the petitioners.

To this, the ministry has contended that fundamental rights are not absolute and reasonable restrictions can be imposed on them.

The petition has also said that the issue of whether either party has a living spouse, which can be raised as an objection under the Act, is not a condition imposed on same-faith marriages and imposing it on inter-faith marriages is due to a bias against such relationships.

The petition has urged the court to declare as "illegal, null, void and unconstitutional" the provisions of the Act which lay down the procedure of 30 day notice for inviting objections.

It has sought a direction to the Centre and Delhi government to decide the objections, under the Act, on the basis of undertaking and certificates issued by any government hospital or any other authority.

The plea has also sought doing away with the 30-day notice period requirement and registration of the marriage of the petitioners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Marriage Act
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp