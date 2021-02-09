Assam polls: Congress asks voters to make videos on state issues, says winners will get iPhones

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Make a video on the biggest issues and problems of Assam and you can win an iPhone to cash.

In the poll-bound state, the Congress on Tuesday launched a contest on social media, asking people of the state to make a two-minute video about the biggest issues and problems facing the state.

To participate in the contest, they shall have to post the video along with the hashtag #AssamBachao on any major social media platform and then submit its link through www.AssamBachao.in. The contest will run till February 19.

Launching the campaign, Congress MP, Gaurav Gogoi, who is the head of the party's manifesto committee, said the first step to solving a problem is to acknowledge and understand a problem and the campaign is for that first step.

“The feedback from this campaign will tell us what the most urgent issues are to be taken up in our manifesto. The Congress party's manifesto shall offer solutions to these very problems,” he said.

Gogoi, son of former Chief Minister the late Tarun Gogoi, said by announcing the prizes, the Congress was trying to incentivise creativity among the youth of the state.

“It is time for the youth to take charge of their own future and save the state from the BJP's evil designs. From sky high prices of essential items to the BJP's plans to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act against the wishes of people, they have decided to ruin both peace and prosperity in Assam,” the MP said.

He said the video campaign is a call to bring in public discussion issues facing the state and the people. This is important because the BJP does not want them to discuss these issues, he said.

Congress leaders and workers across the state can participate in the campaign just like ordinary individuals. Those below 18 years, who may not be eligible to vote or any Assamese living abroad, can also take part in the contest.

Hailing the initiative, state Congress chief and MP, Ripun Bora said, “This is just the first step. The Congress is gearing up for an innovative campaign that will bring out the people’s resentment against the BJP’s misrule.”

The BJP’s attempts to muzzle people’s voices with intimidation and fear psychosis will not last till the polling day. The people will show through the campaign how desperate Assam is for change, Bora asserted.