BJP promises to double farmers' income, but stands against them during crisis: Pilot

He reiterated the demand of withdrawal of the Centre's three contentious farm laws, saying the Congress is in support of the farmers.

Published: 09th February 2021 03:05 PM

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

By PTI

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday while the BJP government has promised to double farmers' income, the saffron party is "standing against" the tillers in a time of crisis.

"A promise was made to farmers that their income will be doubled, but when there is a crisis, the entire BJP is standing against them. Farmers of the country want to remind the party of its promises," Pilot told reporters in Dausa.

"Raising farmers' voice is not a crime in a democracy. The Congress is with farmers and will continue to support them. The central government should abandon its adamant attitude and withdraw the anti-farmers laws which were made without consulting state governments and were imposed on the farmers," he said.

Pilot said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Rajasthan to raise farmers' issues and will address the farmers' meeting.

He said pressure on the central government will be built across the country so that the laws are repealed.

Later, Pilot left for Bayana in Bharatpur to address a farmer's mahapanchayat.

