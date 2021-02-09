STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid shot coverage 60% in 13 states

In the review meeting, the state health secretaries meanwhile were asked to analyse the daily variation in the number of average vaccinations and take necessary steps to increase them. 

A health worker gets ready to inoculate frontline workers as part of the vaccination programme in Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

NEW DELHI: On a day the number of Covid-19 vaccinations crossed 56 lakh mark, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the status and progress of the immunisation drive and urged states to improve the number of average vaccinations per session. 

Of the total figure, 52,66,175 beneficiaries are healthcare workers and 3,70,693 are frontline workers. There are 13 states and UTs in India now where at least 60% of the targeted healthcare workers have received the first jabs while this percentage is less than 40 in 12 states and Union Territories. 

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan also asked states to ensure 100 % saturation of people who have already been registered on CoWin digital platform and also advised them to organize simultaneous vaccination sessions every day in the health facility wherever possible. 

Every state was directed to ensure that all healthcare workers should be scheduled for vaccination at least once before February 20 and immediately thereafter mop-up rounds should be organised for them.

