ED raids premises of 'Newsclick', its promoters in Delhi on 'money laundering charges'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches on the premises of news portal Newclick and its promoters in connection with charges of money laundering.

According to sources in ED, they conducted searches in the premises of the website Newsclick and its promoters and Editor in Chief in South Delhi and other locations of the city.

While no further details were revealed by the sources, they added this is in connection with charges of money laundering they received against the company and its promoters and they have collected some documents and laptops to get additional information.

“At this point, we cannot reveal much. This is regarding a complain we received regarding foreign funding and this is an ongoing probe. We will share details if and when required,” an ED source said. Employees of the website confirmed that ED had conducted a search. Social media went vocal saying this was an attempt to gag the website for its coverage of farmer’s protest.