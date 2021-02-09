STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED raids premises of 'Newsclick', its promoters in Delhi on 'money laundering charges'

The action is being undertaken to collect additional information to probe money laundering charges against the news company and its promoters, the sources said.

Published: 09th February 2021 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

After demonetisation, raids were almost a daily affair for the Enforcement Directorate, IT personnel and CBI. Over Rs 266 crore found at a Malappuram bank and the raids on the former TN Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao at his office and residence were a few instances that stood out.

Representational Image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches on the premises of news portal Newclick and its promoters in connection with charges of money laundering.

According to sources in ED, they conducted searches in the premises of the website Newsclick and its promoters and Editor in Chief in South Delhi and other locations of the city.

While no further details were revealed by the sources, they added this is in connection with charges of money laundering they received against the company and its promoters and they have collected some documents and laptops to get additional information. 

“At this point, we cannot reveal much. This is regarding a complain we received regarding foreign funding and this is an ongoing probe. We will share details if and when required,” an ED source said. Employees of the website confirmed that ED had conducted a search. Social media went vocal saying this was an attempt to gag the website for its coverage of farmer’s protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Newsclick ED
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp